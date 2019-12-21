A man jailed for life for murdering a police officer when he was a teen will not be released on parole.

Daniel John Luff was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 39-year-old Detective Constable Duncan Taylor in 2002.

He shot and killed Taylor and attempted to murder another police officer.

A minimum non-parole period was imposed, meaning Luff had to serve 17 years of his sentence before he could go before the board.

He became eligible for parole this year and had his first formal hearing on December 6.

An earlier parole hearing had not eventuated due to a report that had not been prepared for the board.

Parole Board chairman Sir Ron Young released his decision on Luff on Friday.

In it he revealed Luff did not even seek an early release from jail.

"Mr Luff did not seek parole. He is in the middle of doing the Special Treatment Unit Rehabilitation Programme and hopes to complete the first part in January 2020," he explained.

He said after Luff completed the programme there was "likely some further maintenance required of him".

"Mr Luff is undertaking his PhD; he has already completed significant academic qualifications.

"His plan, once he has completed the Sturp, was to have a period of time on guided releases, perhaps to the university and then was looking towards release.

"He has broad support within his family and has good accommodation for any ultimate release."

Detective Constable Duncan John Taylor was gunned down on duty in July 2002. Photo / Supplied

Sir Ron said the board had expected to see "a rather fuller reintegration proposal" from Luff

"Ordinarily, we would have expected a period of time in self-care so that he could illustrate that he could accommodate other people's needs and manage shopping trips and the like," he said.

"Then we were looking perhaps to a more liberal regime where he might work outside the wire or even be on release to work.

"All of this is particularly relevant to Mr Luff given that it was difficulties in relationships that were partly the trigger for the killing of the police officer and the attempted murder of another police officer."

Luff told the board that release was difficult due to his "current arrangements" around his PhD work.

"Particularly his scholarship, essentially requires him to attend to the PhD work 50 hours a week and prohibits him from earning any further money," said Sir Ron.

"We have explained to Mr Luff that, in the end, the board will have to be satisfied he is no longer an undue risk.

"Part of that is likely to involve our assessment of whether or not he has not only learned the lessons from the STURP relevant to his offending but that he is able to apply them to a variety of circumstances.

"It will be difficult to see that guided releases will satisfy us in that regard."

Sir Ron said Luff's arrangements with the university were not discussed before the parole hearing.

"Nor was it anticipated apparently the effect that it could have on our assessment of risk and reintegration," he said.

"We think the Department of Corrections and the university should work together to try and meet the expectations of the board in terms of reintegration.

"There may be inventive ways in which to do this. It might include for example, some form of release to work employment for Mr Luff at the university."

Sir Ron said it was not for the board to manage Luff's sentence.

Daniel Luff standing in the dock at the Palmerston North High Court as he is sentenced to life imprisonment. Photo / NZ Herald

"We have been clear, we hope, to Mr Luff that he will need to satisfy the board that there has been proper testing of what he has learned on his rehabilitation programmes and at the moment he understands our doubt that his current plan would meet that," he said

Luff will not be seen again by the board until May 2021.

"He will have completed by then, we are sure, all of his rehabilitation and we hope he has developed a reintegration plan and has begun the plan," said Sir Ron.

Incidentally, Sir Ron was sitting as a High Court judge and sentenced Luff in 2002.

In court he heard how Luff shot Detective Constable Duncan Taylor in the chest, killing him instantly.

He also shot Detective Jeanette Park in the thigh.

The officers had followed Luff to the home of his estranged girlfriend Stephanie Cocker.

Luff had been stalking Stephanie, 17, since their relationship broke up.

Luff opened fire on the two officers with a shotgun.

What followed was a five-hour standoff between police and Luff, who had barricaded himself in the house.

At sentencing then justice Young said the firearm was used "in the deliberate, callous maintenance of a siege, perpetuated by threats of violence".

Daniel Luff and his former girlfriend Stephanie Cocker. Photo / Supplied

As well as the murder and attempted murder charges, Luff had pleaded guilty to an aggravated burglary and the unlawful detention of Stephanie's parents at the farmhouse.

He had also admitted shooting at detective Tony Heathcote during the siege.

In May 2017 Luff hit the headlines after he allegedly tried to escape from Auckland Prison.

He was found in a roof space at the prison and had contraband items with him including a key and at least one cellphone, a wrench, spanner and sim cards.