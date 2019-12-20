The man who died in the "burning lounge" of his Tokomaru Bay home last Sunday has been named.

He was 48-year-old Raymond Karl Neilson.

The circumstances of Neilson's death have not been released but police say they are treating it as a homicide.

Police say they are not in a position to reveal the results of that post-mortem.

"We want people in the Tokomaru Bay community to talk to us directly about Mr Neilson's death," says Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Ford.

"People who know what happened need to come forward and speak with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call into the Tokomaru Bay Police Station, or call 105.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Tawhiti St just after 2am on Sunday morning.