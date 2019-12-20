If you want to be Mayor you have to pay — except in Wairoa.

That's the view of Craig Little, who was re-elected in a landslide result on October 12, after a campaign costing just $20, to boost his Facebook posts, and some energy putting-up signs recycled from the election in 2016.

The $20 is dwarfed by the expenses of Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, whose 2019 expenses have not yet been declared, but who had paid over $410,000 (with well over $300,000 in donations) for his 2016 campaign, and new Wellington Mayor Andy Foster, who spent over $58,000 including donations in ousting previous mayor Justin Lester.

Spending in Hawke's Bay cities was much more modest, with new Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise spending $34,410.86 to secure a comfortable victory over major challenger and former MP Chris Tremain, who spent $24,550.

Kirsten Wise, whose successful bid for the Mayoralty of Napier had expenses of over $34,000. Photo/File

Steve Gibson, a dual Mayoralty and Council candidate, declared expenses of $1437.50, while fourth candidate David Hannay declared none, other than scribbling "dreams are free" on the return.

In Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst declared expenses of $23,217.76 in retaining the position she won at a 2017 byelection, but unsuccessful candidate Damon Harvey, who was otherwise re-elected to the Council, had $25,544.54 of expenses, supported by $14,000 in donations.

He had two each of $5000, one of them from then Hawke's Bay District Health Board chairman Kevin Atkinson, who in turn declared expenses of $1446.30 in his campaign to secure re-election to the DHB, including $800 for services from Harvey's company, Attention Marketing.

In the Hawke's Bay Regional Council election, chairman Rex Graham and deputy Rick Graham secured their positions back on the council with campaigns each costing over $10,000, Graham declaring $17,014.61 in expenses, fully funded from donations, and Barker expenses of 10,618.65, including over $4000 in donations from produce grower John Bostock.

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker declared expenses of $2041.06. Tararua's were not on its website as at Friday afternoon.

Of councillors in the twin-cities, most in Napier had expenses of over $1000, but the biggest spender was youngest but unsuccessful Taradale ward candidate Jake Brookie, who declared expenses of $7058.50, while in Hastings Peleti Oti topped the spend in winning a Flaxmere seat. His expenses totalled $9462.57, support including $5000 from "Labour Tukituki".

Little took 73.8 per cent of all valid votes in Wairoa, securing a majority of 1452 over runner-up Waipatu Winitana, who declared expenses of $805, while third candidate Jennifer Takuta-Moses had the biggest cost, at $3307.20. Both challengers had also unsuccessfully for election to his Council.

Little, a farmer, said that he recycled previous election signs and in deciding not to splash-out says he took the advice of former Napier Mayor and Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Alan Dick that if the public didn't already know after his first two terms what his achievements were then they probably shouldn't be voting for him.

Public declaration of expenses and donations is a statutory requirement of candidates in the local elections, with returns to be filled within 55 days of the declaration of the election result, unless an extension is approved.

Returns for each candidate are published on council websites.