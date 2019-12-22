A Hawke's Bay aged care expert is urging Kiwis to take time to understand the needs of their elderly loved ones this holiday season – a time when stress can take its toll on all generations of the family.

Miranda Smith, founder of Havelock North in-home care specialists Miranda Smith Homecare, says that the Christmas and holiday period can be a time of intense loneliness for our elderly.

"Often, family members will leave town for a week or two, leaving Nana or Granddad without the continuity of care, contact and community they're used to," Smith said.

"It's important that families have a chat to their loved ones before they go away and take an interest in what they are doing – if they'll be catching up with friends, going to church or playing bridge, and who's around to support them."

Miranda Smith says loneliness and vulnerability may not always be immediately obvious to family members. Photo / Supplied

Smith says loneliness and vulnerability may not always be immediately obvious to family members, and for adult children, it's easy to assume that Mum or Dad is coping well as they age.

"Cognitive decline can happen without us really noticing, so before heading off on the summer holiday, it pays to spend a bit of time checking out what's happening around at your parents' place."

She says there are some common markers that things might be getting a little overwhelming for elderly family members.

"Things like spoiled food in the fridge, a house that isn't as tidy as it used to be, newspapers or mail left in the letterbox, or gardens that are getting a bit rustic," she said.

"A loss of interest in hygiene and grooming can also be an early sign of decline, so check that Mum or Dad is wearing clean clothes, brushing teeth and hair – that sort of thing."

Services allow the business's mostly retired clients total flexibility over the length and type of care they require, and as a consequence, they're better able to retain independence as they age.

Smith said sadness and depression can creep in when the elderly feel they have little or no control over plans and are reliant on family to take care of them.