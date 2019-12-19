Five people have been injured - one critically - in an early morning crash in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to Wilsons Rd, in the suburb of Waltham, about 3.30am after reports that a vehicle had smashed into a power pole.

St John said one person suffered critical injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.

Another person is in a serious condition and three other people suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

