One person is dead after a serious car crash in the Waikato district.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Waerenga Rd, in Te Kauwhata.

A police spokeswoman said one person had died after the accident.

"The sole occupant of the car has been found deceased," she said.

St John Ambulance was also advised, she said.

Police were advised of the crash around 3pm this afternoon, she said.

Cordons are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.