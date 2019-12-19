Police are looking for a 24-year-old German tourist who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Alexander Fabrice Gaitzsch, was last seen in Auckland after arriving in New Zealand.

He has brown hair, is around 170cm tall and of a slim build.

It is thought Gaitzsch may be in the Waikato River Trails area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105.