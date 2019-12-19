Time is running out to hand in illegal firearms, with the last tranche of collection events tomorrow.

Then police will be hunting down anyone holding on to prohibited weapons, and have vowed to hit them with the full force of the law.

A six-month amnesty and buyback scheme was put in place after gun law reforms - supported by all parties but Act - banned most military-style semi-automatic (MSSA) firearms in the aftermath of the March 15 terrorist attacks in Christchurch.

Following the first announcement, it was revealed that a new firearms register would help stop the flow of guns into the criminal underground's black market.

The aim of the register was to monitor and track every firearm legally held in New Zealand.

Firearms collection points have been set up across the country. The last events will be held on Friday 20 December, ending at 8pm. Photo / NZME

Tomorrow that amnesty and buyback scheme ends.

Collection events will be held across New Zealand with many open until 8pm.

After that anyone caught still holding on to now-illegal guns and parts will be prosecuted and will lose their firearms licence, and also face up to five years in prison.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement who has overseen the buyback scheme assisted by Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny, said police would not be lenient on anyone flouting the law.

Clement earlier confirmed there would be no extension to the amnesty period.

"Everyone with a prohibited firearm or part needs to hand them in or they will be breaking the law after the amnesty ends on 20 December 2019," he said.

"If you want compensation for your firearms, to keep your licence and don't want to be prosecuted, hand in your firearms now."

Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement announcing details of the firearms buy-back and amnesty in Wellington in June. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He had a message for all firearms enthusiasts.

"Surely this is not what you want – to be unable to enjoy hunting or the hobby you enjoy ever again?" he asked.

After the final collection events tomorrow police are expected to release the provisional figures for firearms and parts handed in and what has been paid for them.

As of October 31 just over 32,000 firearms had been bought back.

"The vast majority of firearms owners understand why we are doing this," Clement said then.

"To those that have taken part, I say thank you.

Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny has also been working on the gun buyback scheme. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

"To those that have yet to do so, the time is now and you have a number of options, so there are no excuses.

"I want to be very clear though. On 21 December, whether you are a licensed firearm holder or a gang member, if you are unlawfully and without authority in possession of a prohibited firearm you will be committing a criminal offence."

Police Minister Stuart Nash echoed Clement's message.

"I can tell you that I am not going to extend the buyback," he said recently.

"If people haven't handed in their banned firearms by the 20th of December, they will get no money and they will face up to five years in jail if we find them."

Police Minister Stuart Nash says there will be no extension to the amnesty and those flouting the law face prison time. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The number of prohibited firearms is unknown, but estimates range from as low as 56,000 to 250,000.

There are about 14,000 that have been registered under E-Cat firearms licences.

Of the weapons handed in Nash said they were "designed to kill people".

"Not deer or goats or possums or rabbits," he said.

According to Nash, more than 100,000 prohibited parts - such as high-capacity magazines - had also been handed to police.

