A fire investigator is probing the cause of a fire which badly damaged a home near Mahia on Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteer fire crews from three Northern Hawke's Bay stations extinguished the blaze at a property in Lane Rd.

The fire was reported at 4.34pm, and the call was answered by crews from Mahia, nearby Nuhaka and Wairoa, more than 50km away.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said no-one was injured in the blaze.