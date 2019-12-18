A man who escaped the terror attack at his mosque in Christchurch only to go back in and help others has been honoured with an international peace award.

On March 15 Farid Ahmed and his wife Husna were at the Al Noor Mosque when a gunman stormed in and opened fire.

Husna hurried the women and children to safety and was shot dead as she ran back into the mosque to help her husband who uses a wheelchair.

Farid managed to get out of the mosque, and also went back in to try find his wife and help others.

Since then he has been speaking at events around New Zealand and the world about forgiveness and love - which he astonishingly extended to his wife's alleged killer in the days after the massacre.

Earlier this month Ahmed travelled to Abu Dhabi to speak at the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.

Around 495 faith leaders and advocates of tolerance participated at the sixth annual assembly, focused on the role of religions in promoting tolerance.

At the event Ahmed received an award for promoting peace.

He told the Herald he was humbled by the honour, which he said was given as an acknowledgement for his "peace messages to the world through the message of love and forgiveness".

Ahmed said he believed mankind "is one family".

"And therefore we must treat one another with mercy," he said.

That fitted with the aim of the forum which he said was to bring a vast array of religions together gradually to spread the message of peace and unity in the world.

Ahmed said he would not stop promoting the message.

He felt it was his job, and what his late wife would have wanted him to do following the tragedy.

"Any peace initiative in this world is good and it gives us hope," he said.

"It will motivate our next generation to strive harder for peace.

"The world needs to come together to reject violence.

"If all good people stand together, that will be like a light which will remove the darkness of violence, hate and killing."

Ahmed said following the March 15 attack New Zealand had shown an "outstanding expression of love and compassion".

"It is well respected as an inspiration in this world," he said.

"I see that wherever I go."

Ahmed said he enjoyed spreading his message and travelling the world to do so.

It kept him busy which helped him heal after the brutal loss of his wife and made him feel he was doing good in her name.

"Whatever I did after the tragedy, I did not do it for any recognition or award," he said.

"I did it as a duty towards my fellow human brothers and sisters for a better peaceful, and loving future.

"I did not accept the award for me because I do not see any credit in me, but I took it as an honour to the martyred people who lost their lives in peaceful worship."

He wanted to thank the people of New Zealand - and all others who had shown aroha and support after the mosque massacre.

He hoped that sentiment would continue and effect positive changes.

"Together we can create a better world," Ahmed said.

"We must avoid hate and take love."