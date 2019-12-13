It's time to recognise Our Heroes of 2019 - the Herald's tribute to those who go above and beyond the ordinary to make this country a better place.

Our Heroes builds on a tradition which goes back more than 25 years. In recent times we've recognised euthanasia advocate Lecretia Seales (2015), melanoma campaigner Leisa Renwick (2016) and the Black Ferns women's rugby team (2017). Last year we saluted women - 125 years after New Zealand became the first nation in the world to give women the right to vote.

This year we've gone a step further with Our Heroes, dedicated to the people who have inspired us and made a difference. Last week we presented the People's Choice edition , with 10 outstanding candidates, and readers voted for Blair Vining , who campaigned successfully for a national cancer service until he died of terminal bowel cancer in October. Now it's time for the Herald editors' choice of Our Heroes for 2019. After much discussion, we decided there could be only one winner...