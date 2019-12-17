Three people have been rescued from a Lower Hutt lift that fell between floors.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to the High Street address at 10am to reports a lift had fallen.

She said the lift had dropped between floors and crews helped them get out after stabilising the power.

Crews had since left the building, there were no reports of injuries but ambulance were checking over the three people.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said they treated three people in a minor condition at the scene and there was no intention to take them to hospital.