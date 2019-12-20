The Ministry of Education has appointed a statutory manager to help Katikati College's board of trustees to manage "a range of issues".

READ MORE:

• Katikati College asks for Ministry of Education help for 'complex' employment matters

• Students suspended after lunchtime brawl at Katikati College

• Police identify man found dead on Katikati College grounds

• Premium - Kiwifruit Bust to boom: Teaching the next generation

Katrina Casey, the ministry's deputy secretary sector enablement and support, said at the request of the college's board of trustees the ministry had appointed Shawn Gielen in the role of limited statutory manager with "powers of employment and finance".

Casey earlier said the ministry and the NZ School Trustees Association had been supporting the college board of trustees to manage "a range of issues".

Gielen's appointment became effective from November 29, she said.

"The principal, Mrs Carolyn Pentecost, continues to have full management responsibilities for all day to day operations of the school," Casey said.



"The aim of any intervention is always to return the school to full self-management as soon as the recommendations of the intervention have been met.

"We will formally review the intervention in 12 months' time."

College board of trustees chairman John Schnackenberg earlier confirmed the board had sought governance support from the ministry for "some complex employment matters".

Advertisement

Schnackenberg would not elaborate on the details of those matters but he said the board welcomed Gielen's appointment to work alongside it to help it address these matters.

"Shawn has extensive governance and leadership experience across a wide range of schooling contexts, and he will take responsibility from the board for all functions, powers and duties as an employer and across finance operations," he said.

Schnackenberg said Gielen may also advise the board on its communications, policies and procedures.

"Shawn has begun the scoping phase of the intervention, focusing on some complex employment issues and understanding the school's finances.

"This will continue on into the 2020 school year. An action plan will then be developed for taking the school forward."

Schnackenberg said college staff and the school community had been informed.

"The board will update our school community following the completion of the scoping exercise."