Three teenage girls charged in relation to the death of a 90-year-old woman in Levin have had their cases moved from Youth Court to High Court.

The woman was allegedly assaulted in her home on Bath St on November 2 and later died.

One young person has now been charged with murder and two others have been charged with being party to murder, police said on Tuesday.

All three girls appeared separately on Tuesday in Palmerston North Youth Court and were remanded on bail to appear in Palmerston North High Court in early February.

The names or any identifying information about the teens, including where they live, as well as the name of the 90-year-old woman, are all suppressed.

One teen now faces one new charge and the other two face two new charges, with earlier charges of aggravated robbery withdrawn.

Two of the girls also had all other charges withdrawn, which included injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and stealing or using the victim's credit card.