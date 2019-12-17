A man has been seriously injured in a shooting near a primary school in Flaxmere, Hawke's Bay.

Police and ambulance were called to the area, near Henderson Rd and Whitby Cres, about 2.20pm.

One person has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries after the incident, a St John spokeswoman said.

The incident was near Flaxmere Primary School, which has been placed in lockdown.

Witnesses reported Armed Offenders Squad members were at the scene, with Whitby Cres, near the back of the school, cordoned off.

A large crowd of parents has gathered on Henderson Rd, outside Flaxmere Primary School. Photo / Warren Buckland

A police spokesperson said parents were advised to be patient.

A message to parents on the school's Facebook page about 2.30pm said: "We are on lock down. Please stay out of the school. All our kids are safe. Please stay. We are all hidden and OK.''

A school spokesperson commented on a local community Facebook page about 2.45pm:

"We are okay. Staff, kids and parents are all okay but still in lockdown. Going through a process and should be released soon."

At 3.10pm the school wrote that whanau could pick up their kids from the Henderson Road entrance.

"All tamariki and staff are safe and well."

Police at the entrance said kids would be coming out one classroom at a time.

