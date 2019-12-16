A Kiwi tour guide is one of two people still regarded as missing on White Island.

Police have confirmed the identities of those still missing as Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, and 17-year-old Winona Langford, of Australia.

The teenager was on the island with her parents, Anthony and Kristine Langford, and 19-year-old brother Jesse when it erupted last week.

Her brother Jesse is in hospital and is now the only surviving member of his family.

Marshall-Inman was a White Island Tours skipper and is well-known among the local community.

He has been doing tours for the past 15 years and knew the risks, his family have said.

All those killed in the eruption have now been named by New Zealand authorities, except for an Australian man who died on Saturday and whose family requested that his details not be released.

He had been transferred to Sydney's Concord Hospital, where he died.

As well as the identities of those two people still on the island, police have also officially confirmed the death of Barbara Hollander, 49, and Richard "Rick" Elzer, 32.

Hollander, listed as a US citizen but who is an Australian permanent resident, is the mother of teenage brothers Berend "Ben" Hollander, 16, and Matthew Hollander, 13.

Matthew is the youngest person to have been killed in the eruption.

The boys' father and Barbara's husband, Martin Hollander, was yesterday confirmed as among the dead also.

- more to come -