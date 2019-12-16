Kiwis are still scrambling to buy last minute Christmas trees, according to Trade Me data.

Last week there were more than 46,000 searches for "Christmas tree" on the auction website, Trade Me spokesman Logan Mudge said.

Many are still searching for decorations too - about 20,000 searches - and about 14,000 people searched for lights.

"While trends come and go it seems Kiwi gift buyers can't go past some classic Christmas presents," Mudge said.

"Items like trampolines, Lego and bikes are always in our top 50 search terms at this time of year, and we see the most popular tech making an appearance annually too."

In the past week, there were nearly 70,000 searches for trampolines, and searches for Lego have spiked with more than 46,500 searches.

"Bikes are always popular around this time of year and a great present. In the last week we've seen over 150,000 searches for mountain bikes, push bikes and more."

The e-scooter buzz is still going strong too, with 60,000 searches in the past week.

"Unsurprisingly BBQs are incredibly popular at this time of year - we've seen over 76,000 searches in the last week for our favourite outdoor cooking solution and expect there will be a few new ones fired up across the country."

Meanwhile, tech-obsessed New Zealanders are hoping they will be unwrapping an iPhone X on Christmas Day, with 46,000 searches.

"The Nintendo Switch also featured in our top 50 searches last week after 39,000 hits along with the Apple Watch racking up 46,000 searches.

"The great outdoors is also extremely well represented in our searches too."

There were 95,000 searches for kayaks, 68,000 for tents, and 66,500 for surfboards.