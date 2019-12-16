A Hamilton man charged over the murder of his partner in her home has been further remanded without plea.

Reuben Paul Peeni was due to enter a plea today, his second appearance in the High Court at Hamilton, but his lawyer Anne-Marie Beveridge successfully argued against doing that just yet in several undisclosed reasons listed in a memorandum handed to Justice Paul Davison.

The 36-year-old made a brief appearance via audio visual link this morning charged with the murder of Crystal-Lee Selwyn last month.

READ MORE:

• Court appearance over Hamilton murder

• Homicide inquiry launched after Hamilton mother dies after alleged assault

• Hamilton death: Man back in court for alleged murder of Mum of 8

• Young Auckland woman and partner named as accused killer in Brendon Hamilton murder case

Advertisement

Rueben Peeni was further remanded without plea over the alleged murder of his partner Crystal Lee Selwyn, pictured. Photo / File

He was supported by family who were in the public gallery.

Peeni, who will also be forwarded for a mental health assessment, was remanded in custody to reappear in court on February 25, when a plea will need to be entered and a trial date set.