A large fire has destroyed a family's home in West Auckland overnight.

And there were dramatic scenes when it broke out just after 12.30am - on Seymour Rd, in Sunnyvale, Henderson - when a woman was seen running around outside the property calling for her baby.

A photographer told the Herald that when he arrived, the scene was "full on".

"A [woman] from the home was running around screaming: 'My baby, my baby, my baby'.

"A good Samaritan ran from a neighbouring home with what appeared to be a young infant."

He did not know whether the neighbour had initially gone into the burning house to get the child.

Neighbours watch on as a house is engulfed in flames in Sunnyvale, Henderson, overnight. Photo / Justin Cook

"The residents of the home had their vehicle parked on the road - with their dog inside," the photographer said.

A number of videos of the huge blaze have since appeared on social media - including some before fire and emergency services arrived.

As flames and black smoke can be seen coming from the house, partly lit by a nearby street light, neighbours can be heard calling out to a man still near the building.

Glass can be heard breaking.

"Oh my God,'' one man yells.

"Get out of there! Bro, get out of there, my bro, it's not worth it!"

Another man calls out to him from the other side of the road: "Get out of there, my brother!"

A northern fire communications spokesman said everyone who was at the house at the time of the blaze were accounted for.