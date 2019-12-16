A teenage girl has been missing from her home in Whanganui for two weeks and police now fear for her safety.

Jaymie, 15, has been missing since November 2019, police said in a statement.

"Police and family have concerns for her safety and would like to locate her as soon as possible."

Jaymie has shoulder-length brown hair but is also known to colour her hair bright red, police said.

She is 155cm tall, of small build and wears a nose ring. She has connections in Whanganui, Palmerston North and Auckland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 105 quoting the missing person file number 191206/3319.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.