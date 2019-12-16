Sir Howard Morrison's daughter, Donna Mariana Grant, has pleaded guilty to four fraud charges, one of which relates to the New Zealand Warriors Foundation.

She was supported by eight friends and family members in the public gallery, including her uncle Trevor Maxwell MNZM, a long-serving Rotorua Lakes councillor.

The prominent performing arts educator from Rotorua held numerous positions with charitable organisations between 2010 and 2014.

Grant was the first woman to be appointed to the board of the Warriors rugby league club in 2012. Photo / File

She was a trustee of the Te Arawa Kapa Charitable Trust, a member of the board of trustees for the New Zealand Warriors Foundation, as well as the executive director of a private training establishment, Manaakitanga Aotearoa Trust.

Advertisement

This afternoon Grant admitted fraudulently obtained funding for these three organisations before Justice Graham Lang, at the High Court at Rotorua.

She stood and leaned forward with her hands on the front of the dock, and in a softly spoken voice, she pleaded guilty as each charge was read to her.

She admitted three charges of dishonestly using documents.

The first two charges related to the Te Arawa Kapa Charitable Trust and the third related to the Warriors Foundation.

Her fourth charge of obtaining funding by deception related to the Manaakitanga Aotearoa Trust.

Donna Grant, daughter of Sir Howard Morrison, unveils his headstone at a ceromony at Kauae Cemetery in 2010. Photo / File

Justice Lang also entered convictions for all four offences.

Each charge comes with a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.

Grant first appeared in the Rotorua District Court in May last year after the Serious Fraud Office laid representative charges of dishonestly using documents and obtaining by deception and individual charges of creating a forged document and using a forged document.

Advertisement

Donna Grant in Rotorua in 2009. Photo / File

The last two charges were withdrawn today.

Grant pleaded not guilty to these charges in November last year, and an eight-week trial was set down for May 4, 2020.

This meant an 18-month wait for Grant due to capacity issues at the courthouse and the expected length of her trial.

Donna Grant at Sir Howard Morrison's funeral. Photo / File

Grant was the first woman to be appointed to the board of the Warriors rugby league club in 2012.

Grant was remanded on bail until her sentencing on February 7 next year.

A New Zealand Warriors media spokesman said the organisation had no comment to make.