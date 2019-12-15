Auckland's Meadowbank School was placed in lockdown after reports of a man carrying a knife in the area.

Several police officers and vehicles are outside the Remuera primary school.

It is understood police are looking for man wearing a purple T-shirt and no shoes, who had been seen leaving a property in Meadowbank Rd. he was believed to be carrying a knife.

A neighbour said she had seen police officers in the area early this morning, but did not know the exact circumstances of the lockdown.

A notice on the school's website was posted later on telling parents that the situation was now under control.

"We have come out of lockdown and all students, staff and persons on-site are safely accounted for. Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions.

"A notice will be going out to parents [and] caregivers tonight to provide some more information about our emergency lockdown procedures."