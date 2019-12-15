A woman remains in hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash near Hastings on Sunday evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at Pakowhai Road at 6.27pm.
A section of Pakowhai Road between Farndon Road and Te Ara Kahikatea was closed due to the crash until around midnight.
A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said a woman in her 40s remained in a serious condition in hospital on Monday morning, while a woman in her 20s was discharged yesterday.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended the scene.