

A woman remains in hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash near Hastings on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at Pakowhai Road at 6.27pm.

A section of Pakowhai Road between Farndon Road and Te Ara Kahikatea was closed due to the crash until around midnight.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said a woman in her 40s remained in a serious condition in hospital on Monday morning, while a woman in her 20s was discharged yesterday.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended the scene.