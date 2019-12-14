A man in a nurse's dress found Sellotaped to a traffic light on Palmerston North's main drag has proven you'll never know when you might need police help.

The likely stag party casualty was found abandoned and helpless on the corner of Main and Princess Sts in sight of morning shoppers and motorists.

Reports suggested his nurse's dress had a sheep on its front.

"I can confirm that we were called to the intersection of Princess St and Main St just before midday today," a police spokeswoman said.

"A passerby had seen a man taped to the lights and felt he was not safe. Police attended and cut the man free. I don't think any further action will be required from us."

Stag parties have been known to go wrong before. Picture / Supplied

A Facebook post from Manawatū claims to have captured the reaction from police when they were first told about the man.

"I am 10 seconds away from that job," one officer reportedly said.

"I have obs [sic] on him, he doesn't look very happy about it."

The officer then reportedly called back to the station for assistance.

"Can you bring a pair of scissors from the cell block as he is covered in tape?"

The Facebook post said the tied-up man deserved to be the winner of today's Dingdong Award.