A Kiwi guide who was caught up in the White Island eruption is in an induced coma and fighting for her life.

Kelsey Waghorn, a tour guide with White Island Tours for five years, was working on the island when the volcano erupted.

She suffered serious burns and is one of two Kiwis who remain in hospital after Monday's tragedy. The other was teenage guide Jake Milbank.

Nineteen victims from around the world remain in New Zealand hospitals. Another seven were repatriated back to Australian hospitals. Sixteen people are believed to have died.

A Givealittle page has been created for Waghorn to support her recovery.

The page states she is in a critical condition and in an induced coma after sustaining full thickness burns to 45 per cent of her body.

She is having to undergo surgeries every two to three days for skin grafts and constant monitoring of her burns, according to the page.

Waghorn, a passionate marine biologist, loves every second spent out on the ocean doing the job she loves, the page reads.

"Her attitude towards safety and wellbeing is hard to beat and she would never let her actions put anyone else at risk," the page reads.

"She would always make the effort to help others and leave herself to last.

"Kelsey is a strong courageous young woman.

"She has the biggest heart and is fiercely protective of those she loves.

"She will confidently fight for the rights of anyone.

"She's the girl you want in your corner and will be calm and decisive in times of crisis.

"She's so smart. She's honest, direct and uncompromising. She loves nature, the environment - especially the ocean. She loves animals – especially her rescue dog 'River'."