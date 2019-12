Auckland motorists face delays this morning after a crash on the Harbour Bridge.

The incident has blocked the middle lane northbound at 8.10am.

Motorists are asked to slow down and to pass with care.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, NORTHBOUND - 8:10AM

A crash is part-blocking the middle lane (lane 2 of 3) northbound on the Harbour Bridge. Pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/mI8gPtMbLv — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 11, 2019

There are also delays on State Highway 1 at the Esmonde Rd interchange, with emergency services blocking the city-bound on-ramp.

An ambulance and a police car are at the scene.

Motorists are warned to expect delays.