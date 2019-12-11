A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in Porirua.

The man was critically injured in the crash between his motorbike and a car on State Highway 1 near Paremata on December 4.

He died in hospital two days later.

A man has died following a motorcycle crash on State Highway 1 near Paremata

on 4 December.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to them.

If you can help, please call Detective Sergeant Iain Burns on 04 381 2000 and quote file number 191207/5896.