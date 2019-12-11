Police are appealing for information after an indecent exposure incident at Hawke's Bay's Ocean Beach.

A report was made about the man exposing himself on the beach at 2.30pm on December 3.

A police statement said the man was seen in the sand dunes performing an indecent act on himself.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard described the behaviour as inappropriate and said they wanted to identify the man as soon as possible.

"We encourage anyone who witnesses this type of behaviour to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information that may assist police in locating the man is urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier, horse trekkers in the area told Hawke's Bay Today they felt disgusted when they saw the man exposing himself.

Samantha, who did not want her last name to be used, was with a 15-year-old when she saw the man.

"It wasn't just somebody sunbathing, it was very clear what he was doing and purposefully towards us.

"He had tucked himself away in the dunes, so people could only see him when they walked past but he could see everyone.

"That was the final straw for me so I rang 111."