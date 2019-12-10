A couple accused of grooming and raping young girls and recording some of the acts will stand trial in November 2020.

In the Tauranga High Court today, Justice Graham Lang confirmed a standby jury trial fixture for Laken Maree Rose, 30, and her partner Andrew Alan Williams, 53, was scheduled to begin in the Hamilton High Court on November 16, 2020.

Laken Maree Rose, 30 (left), and her partner Andrew Alan Williams, 53. Photo / File

The pair have denied a raft of alleged sexual crimes against children aged between 3 and 15, including joint charges of indecent assaults and rape of children under 12.

Rose and Williams have also pleaded not guilty to making objectionable publications and possession of those publications which relate to allegedly recording sexual acts.

Both defendants were further remanded on bail to their trial dates.