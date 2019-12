A man has been flown to hospital after getting trapped under machinery in Taupō.

Two helicopters were sent to the Taupō Airfield about 5pm yesterday to help a man in his 60's who was trapped under a mechanical transporter, an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Gisborne Helicopter Air One went to the scene.

The man was flown to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.