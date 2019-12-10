With three last blasts of the horn Ovation of the Seas has departed Tauranga.

Crowds gathered this morning on the wharf to wave goodbye to guests of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

Of the 47 people on White Island during Monday's eruption, 38 were cruise passengers from the Ovation.

Ovation of the Seas departing Tauranga. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

It's a quiet and still morning on the water as about 60 people waited to farewell the ship. Crying could be heard on the wharf.

Advertisement

It was a somber mood this morning said one woman. She said usually the ships would play Love Boat with the horn, but this morning the ship was quiet and somber. Cruise passengers can be seen on board their deck, standing and waving back to those at the wharf.

Ovation of the Seas departing Tauranga. Photo / Leah Tebbutt

The ship has been docked in Tauranga Harbour for two days and was scheduled to leave the Port of Tauranga at 6.15pm yesterday but this was delayed due to police operational matters.

Yesterday afternoon the booming horn of the ship signalled at 3.59pm, marking the beginning of a moment's silence honouring those ship passengers and crew killed, hurt or still missing from the eruption. It was a moment not seen before at the Port of Tauranga - local Māori, dignitaries plus passengers and crew from a visiting cruise ship collectively praying for calm and healing.