Five fire crews are dealing with a huge fire on Māngere Mountain, in South Auckland, early this morning which has left Auckland central shrouded in smoke.

Up to 25 firefighters were at the scene of the large vegetation fire, which started just before 2am.

The fire if reported to have started just before 2am. Photo / Jon Baulcomb

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket arrived just before 6am. A reporter at the scene said after about 10 monsoon buckets of water the fire that was spreading down the northwestern side of the maunga was almost out and the smoke was clearing.

View from Mt Eden this morning with smoke from the Mangere Mountain fire spreading across the city. Photo / Simon Ashforth

The second crater at Mangere Mt which is were the fire appears to have started. Photo / Dubby Henry

Firefighters were climbing up and down the peak inspecting burnt patches and hosing them down.

"The road going towards the top of the mountain is blocked off and the fire was spreading down the side of the Manukau Harbour.

"It was producing a huge amount of smoke - you could barely see the harbour," the reporter said.

Smoke from the fire drifts north across the Manukau Harbour. Photo / Steven Matthews

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the blaze covered an area 200m by 200m.

"Access has been difficult due to it being up the mountain."

There is no danger to any neighbouring buildings, fire authorities said, but people in the area are being told to stay indoors.

"We're telling people to avoid the area and to keep your doors and windows closed."

Overhead signs on the motorway warned motorists to avoid Māngere.

The fire appeared to be moving close to some surrounding residents' houses. Photo / Fazeela Patel

Just before 5.30am, the spokesman said the wind direction meant that a lot of smoke was heading towards the Auckland CBD.

He said they were getting a lot of calls from members of the public in the area worried there was a fire in central Auckland, given a smoky haze was covering parts of the city.

Members of the public have reported smelling smoke from as far as the North Shore.

