

• Five confirmed dead, eight missing, 31 in hospital after White Island volcano erupts twice

• Police now say "To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation."

• There were 47 people in total on the island, 38 of them were from the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas

• Thirty-four injured people and five bodies were taken off the island by heroic rescuers in the face of extreme danger, says PM

• Police say there are no further signs of life on the island, following flyovers late on Monday

• Many of the victims are tourists from Australia, the UK, China, Malaysia and the US

• At least one of the dead is a local man - a popular tourist guide

• The alert level on the island volcano was raised several weeks ago

• Scientists say the volcano erupted instantaneously

An Adelaide woman reported missing after the eruption of White Island is in hospital with severe burns, but the whereabouts of her daughter and husband are still unknown.

Lisa Hosking was on a two-week Royal Caribbean cruise around New Zealand with her husband Gavin and 15-year-old daughter Zoe when White Island erupted on Monday afternoon.

A family spokesman confirmed to ABC news that Lisa is alive but is in Hamilton hospital with severe burns.

Her daughter Zoe and husband Gavin, 53, are still missing.

Lisa Hosking and 15-year-old Zoe Hosking. Photo / Supplied

Zeus school, St Aloysius College, earlier released a statement confirming that the Year 9 student was definitely among the missing, although information was scant.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Zoe and her family," the school says.

"We know that you share our sadness at this time. We turn to our loving God to give us strength and courage in the days ahead."

Brian Dallow, Gavin's father, said he just wanted to know what's happened to his family.

"If we knew one way or the other I think it would be better than trying to cling on to hope.

"That's the hardest part, you really don't know."

Gavin Dallow and Lisa on their wedding day in 2017. Photo / Facebook

The family was due to head to Wellington on the cruise, before docking in Sydney on December 16.

Gavin Dallow, 53, is among the missing. Photo / Facebook

Dallow is a lawyer. Hosking, who is originally from Melbourne, is a petroleum engineer.

The family are among 24 Australians believed to have been on the island at the time of the eruption.

