A damaged, ash-caked helicopter with buckled rotor blades has highlighted the "incredible force" of an eruptive current that swept across White Island yesterday.

A picture posted to social media showed the helicopter, whose operators are as yet unidentified, blown off a landing pad on the island, but still upright.

The helicopter is a single-engine Eurocopter AS350 Squirrel, weighing around 1.2 tonnes.

"It's a fairly heavy chopper, so it's taken some incredible force to move it off the platform," aviation commentator Peter Clark said.

He expected the blast from the eruption had been so powerful it had snapped the machine's main rotor blades at their weakest sections in the middle.

University of Auckland volcanologist Professor Phil Shane presumed a "hurricane-style" current had struck the helicopter side-on.

"The windscreen is not broken and the body appears to still be in good condition, except for being smeared in ash – so I'd expect it was a strong, sideways current that has come straight out of the crater.

"And I do understand the eruption involved a strong, lateral blast."