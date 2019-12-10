EDITORIAL

The hearts of all New Zealanders will go out to those who lost family and friends on Whakaari/White Island on Monday afternoon, and to the survivors who have experienced such ghastly events.

First responders, who tended to the injured and rescued who they could, have already received deserved recognition, as have the emergency services and medical personnel who worked with courage and determination in overwhelming circumstances. The long-lasting impacts of this devastating event will affect many lives, some permanently.

Now is the time for the kindness and care one would hope our nation naturally aspires to in times of tragedy.

But questions inevitably rise. It is only natural to ask why this occurred, at this time, in this place, to people including guests who were supposed to be experiencing an adventure in our wild and exhilarating land. It is understandable to speculate but it is not appropriate to expect immediate and definitive answers. The facts will be brought to bear.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was right to praise helicopter pilots - both rescue service and private chartered - who flew into the scene despite the obvious danger to recover who they could.



To the initial reactions from the wider public about why people were on the island, Ardern could only say she understood tours were conducted there for many years but "it is a very unpredictable volcano". Hopefully all tourists who visited the island recognised that. She said the focus now had to be on those who were critically injured, and a recovery operation. So it must.

Concern has surfaced over whether enough was done for those left on the island overnight on Monday. This concern must be addressed. But it must be borne in mind that no one would have wanted more lives lost or recklessly jeopardised.

As to the wider issue of whether this country has the right policies and practices around adventure tourism, that will need confronting. But it too can wait. As mentioned, New Zealand can be a wild and exhilarating destination. People cross the world for experiences from Queenstown jetboat rides to hiking on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. With thrills come risk. It should be remembered adventure tourism is what the name implies. The operators involved here have lost loved ones too, and are hurting as much as anyone.

The tragedy of Whaakari will devastate most New Zealanders and again make some of us question how we see ourselves in the global context. Are we the generous and secure hosts we may have believed? We have long cherished our peaceful, relatively calm existence - insulated by distance from the afflictions of war, division and environmental catastrophe.

The horrific Christchurch mosque shootings in March and now this distressing disaster still unfolding in the Eastern Bay of Plenty will mark New Zealand as a changed nation from this year on. Demanding responses to questions that need answers is understandable, and they must be forthcoming without undue delay. But this is the time to respond with compassion, caring and kindness. Many among us have much to endure in the days ahead.