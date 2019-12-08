A teenager had been seriously injured after an assault in central Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of an assault on Durham St near Harington St about 12.30pm.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said a 16-year-old Tauranga youth had been brought in and was now in a stable condition.

A cordon is in place near Quest Hotel on Durham St. Photo / George Novak

There were currently cordons at the scene near the Quest Hotel and police were making inquiries to find the offender or offenders.

Advertisement

Police working at the scene of the assault. Photo / George Novak

A St John spokeswoman said one person had initially been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

An ambulance and a rapid response unit had been sent, she said.