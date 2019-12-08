A teenager had been seriously injured after an assault in central Tauranga.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of an assault on Durham St near Harington St about 12.30pm.
A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said a 16-year-old Tauranga youth had been brought in and was now in a stable condition.
There were currently cordons at the scene near the Quest Hotel and police were making inquiries to find the offender or offenders.
A St John spokeswoman said one person had initially been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.
An ambulance and a rapid response unit had been sent, she said.