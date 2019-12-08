A Hawke's Bay Mongrel Mob member whose struggle to find a job with his full facial tattoo drew international headlines and the attention of rapper 50 Cent has pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner.

Poutawa Whiti Kireka, 32, also known as Puk Kireka, appeared in front of Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Hastings District Court on Monday morning.

Kireka, who lost interim name suppression, was convicted and remanded on bail until February 12 for sentencing.

According to the summary of facts, Kireka was arguing with the victim, his partner, outside Flaxmere College on October 5 at 7pm.

Advertisement

As his partner walked away Kireka caught up with her and struck her in the middle of the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

She suffered a broken nose as a result of the assault.

READ MORE:

• Rugby: Lifestyle change gives mobster new healthy focus

• Tattooed Mongrel Mob member Puk Kireka lands a new job

• Tattooed Mongrel Mob member Puk Kireka 'unfairly judged', says girlfriend Waiora Tareha

• Tattooed Mongrel Mob member Puk Kireka starts Givealittle fund to further his education

He was arrested when police arrived at the scene.

Puk Kireka playing rugby for Tamatea earlier this year. Photo / File

Kireka garnered international attention earlier this year after admitting to Hawke's Bay Today he was finding it difficult to find work due to his prominent "notorious" facial tattoo.

He claimed he had decided to turn his life around after previous jail stints by studying sport and recreation and getting a job.

Rapper 50 Cent commented on Kireka's Instagram page, saying "what the f*** is really going on man I wonder why he can't get a job".