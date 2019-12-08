A couple and their two teenage daughters who died in a horror crash near Kaikōura have been named.

Their 11-year-old daughter - the youngest in the vehicle that day - remains in hospital where she has been fighting for her life since the crash on Friday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as Adanan bin Jeman, 49, his wife Dr Rumihati binti Abd Hamid, also 49, Nur Irfan binti Adanan, 15, and Nur Aaleeyah Maisarah binti Adanan, just 13 years old.

It is understood 15-year-old Nur Irfan died in Christchurch Hospital after being rushed there shortly after the crash. She had initially been put on life support.

Advertisement

The couple's 11-year-old daughter, Nur Anifah Bahiyah binti Adanan, remains in Wellington Hospital.

READ MORE:

• Fourth person dies after Friday crash north of Kaikoura

• 'Horrendous': Family of tourists involved in triple fatal crash north of Kaikoura

• Malaysian family travelling to Christchurch mosque targeted in March terrorist attacks believed to be victims of triple fatal crash north of Kaikoura

• Three dead, four injured after horror crash near Kaikoura

Members of the Malaysian community are now rallying to support the family and the youngest victim still in hospital.

"We pray for strength for the family and friends who are going through this period of grief and bereavement," a statement from the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington said.

Tragic to hear of the deaths at the crash SH1 just north of Kaikoura. Relieved I made the decision to have a kayak after my ferry crossing.



Roads are pretty gridlocked between Kaikoura and Kekerengu, expect 2 hours.



Take care people. pic.twitter.com/IDtouXXiOb — Michelle Polglase (@mapolglase) December 6, 2019

"We will continue to extend consular assistance to the family of the victims who are now in Christchurch and Wellington."

Malaysian media reported that the family had only been in the country for a few days before the crash.

FAMILY PLANNED TO VISIT CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUE:

A relative told the New Strait Times publication that they had arrived in New Zealand on Monday, December 2.

Advertisement

The relative told the paper they understood the group had planned to visit one of the Christchurch mosques that were targeted earlier this year.

As a result, the extended family was hoping their relatives could be laid to rest in Christchurch.

"We will request that they be buried there...That is why we agreed for them to be buried there as they did not manage to see the place."