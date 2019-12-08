A couple and their two teenage daughters who died in a horror crash near Kaikōura have been named.

They are Dr Rumihati Binti Abd Hamid, 49, her husband Adanan Bin Jeman and their daughters Nur Irfan Binti Adanan, 15, and Aaleeyah Maisarah Binti Adanan, 13.

Only one family member - the couple's 11-year-old daughter - remains in hospital where she is fighting for her life.

- more to come -

