A man pushed a baby to safety before being hit by a car this morning - leaving him critically injured - residents of a Hastings street say.

Joyce O'Callaghan was inside her Lowe St home when she heard a car "speeding around the corner" on to Maraekakaho Rd, and then a "big bang".

When she went onto the street soon after she saw a man lying on grass next to the footpath.

"I saw four or five people working on him."

Police at the intersection of Maraekakaho Rd and Lowe St, in Hastings, today. Photo / Paul Taylor

A man with critical injuries was taken by St John Ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital following the 9.30am incident, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The man was a pedestrian and had been hit by a car.

Ambulance officers also tried to assess a baby, but were unable, she said.

"[The baby] was taken privately to an A & E clinic. I understand the infant's [injuries] were minor ... and didn't need to be taken to hospital."

She did not know the baby's age or sex.

A hospital spokeswoman said a man in his 50s was in critical condition this afternoon.

Police wouldn't comment, but O'Callaghan said a neighbour told her the man had saved a baby's life.

The woman told O'Callaghan she was pulling open her curtains when the incident unfolded.

"She told me there was a man pushing a pram and he tried to save the baby by pushing it away, but he was very badly injured."

A pram at the scene of today's incident in Camberley, Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

The neighbour also told O'Callaghan the driver of the car did not stop.

O'Callaghan said she herself saw police taking a pram away.

Chavez Farquhar lives on Lowe St and was driving his partner to work about 11am when he was stopped by police near the intersection with Maraekakaho Rd.

"The whole road was shut off and we were told, 'You can't go through'. I saw an ambulance, about four police cars and a group of people gathered on the sidewalk with a couple of police officers."