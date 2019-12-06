Two people have been injured in Wellington after a large metal cover was blown into a crowded grandstand by strong winds.



The incident occurred at the NZ Secondary Schools Athletics Association event at Newtown Stadium this morning.

A witness said the two adults appeared to have been hit by a metal cover for a pole vault mat, which was thrown into the air by a gust of wind.

"We had a bit of a scary incident here at the stadium," a commentator was heard saying on a livestream of the event.

"We had one of the covers for the pole vault mats actually blowing off the track, over the fence and into the crowd, which was quite scary.

"There are two people are injured and they are in ambulances at the moment."

A police spokeswoman said the two people were no longer trapped, and had been attended to by ambulance officers. Their condition is not known.