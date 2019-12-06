A crew of New Zealand firefights who spent weeks battling bushfires in Australia has left their Australian colleagues with an emotional haka to show their support.

The Kiwis performed "Ka Mate" in their uniforms as part of a farewell ceremony from Ballina, New South Wales, where they have been helping fight the devastating fires.

Richmond mayor Robert Mustow posted the video to Facebook, thanking the New Zealand crew for the hard work.

"We were honoured to be presented with a haka," he wrote.

"It was wonderful to meet them during their visit and I sincerely thank them for the effort and contribution to keeping our community safe in our time of need.

"Safe trip home to you all and hopefully we will catch up again under more happier circumstances."

Dozens of New Zealand firefighters flew across the Tasman to help Australia fight the devastating bushfires that have been burning for weeks.

Crews were sent from all over New Zealand, including Taranaki, Wellington, Canterbury and Coromandel.

The fires continue to rage.

There are now seven emergency warnings in place as fires burn across the entire NSW coast.

A number of fires raging across the state have merged to create a so-called "megafire", which is burning out of control north of Sydney.