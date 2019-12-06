Police are at the scene of a "sudden death incident" on Kitchener Street in central Auckland.

Police were called to the scene - where a person has died - just after 2pm.

Police say it does not appear the death is suspicious.

A section of the street, near Victoria Street East, has been cordoned off and is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

Auckland Transport alerted its Twitter followers to the closure at 2.30pm, citing an "incident" as the cause.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area if possible and if not, to follow the directions of emergency services on scene.