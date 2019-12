Armed police are at Wellington's Brooklyn Central Park after reports of a woman being assaulted.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at about 11.45 this morning.

Police were now on scene speaking with the victim and assessing what they would do next.

She said armed police were at the scene as a precaution.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they were at the scene and the woman had serious injuries.

The woman is being transported to Wellington Hospital.