Sam Smith loves showing office workers there's far more to life than a desk and phone.

The kayak tour guide spends most of his days out on the water taking tourists around Urupukapuka Island, the largest of the Bay of Islands.

He says it can be different each day depending on the weather, but the tour is the perfect way to experience the caves, bays and beaches.

"It's a pretty mean three-hour kayak tour. As soon as you paddle around the corner it's amazing."

Urupukapuka Island has a rich history. The island was home to Māori before Europeans arrived in NZ and has long been a popular destination with the rich and famous. Now it's a great getaway spot for all the family and has had a lot of conservation work done by DoC and Project Island Song.

Kayak tour guide Sam Smith says the tour around Urupukapuka Island can be different each day. Photo / Supplied

You can get to the island using your own boat or via the Explore Ferry. Once there, you can discover its history at the Island Conservation Centre. For keen hikers, walking tracks range from 30-minute walks to ones that take five hours with stunning views.

The longest walk is the Pateke Loop, which takes between 1.5 and two hours. The shortest is the Otehei Bay Loop, which should take from 20 minutes to an hour. These tracks offer panoramic views of the Bay of Islands and feature archaeological Māori sites along the way.

Bay of Islands Kayaking offers rental kayaks by the hour or a guided three-hour tour around Urupukapuka Island. The tour starts by heading out to the island on the Explore Ferry either in the morning or the afternoon and then setting off on kayaks around the island.

Urupukapuka is the largest in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Ruth Lawton

Smith says the tours have gained traction in 2019, with couples and families finding them hugely popular.

"It's easy for families as well, for kids down to about 10 years old. It's at our doorstep, you know, it's nice to show people New Zealand."

Smith says he loves showing people who spend their days in the office that there's more to life.

"The things you can learn and see are just amazing."

One of the most popular experiences on the island is New Year's Eve, when guests can ring in January with live music and dancing against the stunning backdrop of Otehei Bay.

Otehei Bay Café and Bar is the perfect place to wind down after a day on the island. Photo / Explore Group

Once you've had your fill of diving, swimming, hiking or kayaking, the Otehei Bay Cafe and Bar offers a mouth-watering array of dishes - from NZ green-lipped mussels in a Thai-style coconut cream to the classic battered fish and chips. The always-welcome kiddies' menu includes fries, chicken nuggets, and even a meatball sub.

Explore marketing manager Anna Porter says the location is a big drawcard for the cafe because it sits on "the quintessential Kiwi beach".

"Boaties and campers use it as their pit stop and we include lunches in the tours. It's something quite different for the Bay of Islands."

Urupukapuka Island

Location: In the Bay of Islands, about 7.3km from Paihia

Size: 208ha (514 acres)

Population: 0 – but sees hundreds of visitors, especially during the summer

How to get there: A 40-minute ferry ride from Paihia or Russell to Otehei Bay on Urupukapuka

Highlights: Campgrounds, swimming, walking, kayaking, wine and food