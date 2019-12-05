Is your vehicle rego due?

Make sure you are not paying a fake website as authorities warn people of the latest phishing email scam targeting vehicle owners.

The NZ Transport Agency has issued an alert to all vehicle owners to keep an eye out for a scam email supposedly from NZTA giving a reminder for a vehicle licence renewal (rego).

"While the email appears to be a standard vehicle licensing [rego] renewal reminder - with the NZ Transport Agency logo and links to the online transaction website - it is part of a sophisticated phishing exercise,'' the alert says.

People may also be caught off guard due to the email carrying the address "nzta.co.nz" suffix.

However, the official NZTA email is "nzta.govt.nz."

It is not yet known whether anyone has been affected in the scam.

But people who had accidentally clicked into the fake transaction website or entered their bank or credit card details are being told to call their bank immediately and possibly cancel their cards.

SCAM ALERT: VEHICLE LICENCE (REGO) RENEWAL EMAILS. Be sure to check renewal email details carefully, emails from us will always include your specific vehicle details. If you think you’ve received a scam email, or you’re unsure about anything, please call us on 0800 108 809. pic.twitter.com/NPkWxCb5en — NZTA News (@nzta_news) December 5, 2019

Vehicle owners are being told to the details of any email carefully and to check specific details that should come with a genuine email from NZTA.

"If the email was genuinely sent from the Transport Agency, it will include your specific vehicle details including your vehicle's plate number, vehicle make, the expiry date of your current vehicle licence.

"If your email doesn't include your specific vehicle details, or you think there's anything suspicious or incorrect, don't complete the online renewal transaction the email links you to."

Anyone who believes they may have received a fake email or would like to check that theirs is a genuine one from NZTA, is encouraged to contact 0800 108 809.

The correct link to renew a vehicle rego can be found here: Renewal of vehicle licence (rego).