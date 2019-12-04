Residents on a South Auckland street where a man was allegedly shot have described the horror they saw shortly after loud gunshots rang out last night.

Police and emergency services were called to Calthorp Close , in Māngere, just after 9.30pm after reports of multiple gunshots being heard.

Neighbours described seeing an injured man gasping for air as he was held up by two men trying to walk him out into a ute - after another vehicle, a car, had just fled the scene.

"I heard a bang, bang, bang! And thought it was Guy Fawkes," one said.

"I looked outside and have seen two guys running into the car."

The resident, who asked that they not be identified in any way, said there were at least three people inside the car when it drove off down the street, back towards the main road - Robertson Rd.

They then saw two other men come out of the cabin - located in front of a large white house - helping a man who appeared to be injured and in a lot of pain.

Another neighbour told the Herald the rest of the street was "dead quiet" at that time so they could hear the victim gasping for air - obviously in pain.

"I could hear that guy that got shot panting.

"They loaded him into a ute that was parked on the grass there and left."

It is understood the victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

That neighbour said they distinctly heard only two gunshots and immediately looked out the window to see what was happening.

A few minutes earlier, they had heard people arguing at the property and at times, people swearing.

"They were having a disagreement."

An armed police officer stands guard at Māngere Centre Park last night after a man was shot at a nearby property. Image / Visual Media Productions

Police and St John paramedics were later sent to nearby Māngere Centre Park, where the ute carrying the victim was now located.

The park is just around the corner and about a minute's drive from the property, but is almost immediately behind houses on the street.

At the scene this morning, police officers armed with rifles stood guard outside a property which had been surrounded by a large cordon.

Several vehicles on the driveway and on a small bank outside the house were also within the cordon. Lights towards the back of the house were on.

Manukau councillor Alf Filipaina said the rise in offences using firearms was shocking and he hoped this was not the norm.

"These people, and I'm referring to the very small minority of people who are committing these offences, obviously have no regard for life and they have no issues around using firearms."

Police said this morning that the victim was now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Officers are still working to find those involved in the shooting, a spokesman said.

Residents said it was not the first time police officers had been called to the property in response to a serious incident.

Authorities were at the house over the Easter weekend after an incident, one said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 111 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111 .