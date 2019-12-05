Kawhena Wiringi hasn't been seen since November 15 and now his family are asking for the public's help to find him. Do you know where he is? His aunt talks to journalist Kelly Makiha about his mysterious disappearance.

The family of missing Rotorua man Kawhena Wiringi are desperately seeking the public's help to find him because he hasn't been seen for nearly three weeks.

Wiringi, 30, was last seen on November 15 at his whānau's Ngāpuna marae in Rotorua. He hasn't been seen since and his disappearance is being described as out of character.

His family say he hasn't accessed his money and his phone was left at his home.

Police have confirmed a missing person's report has been lodged and they are asking anyone with information to contact them directly.

Wiringi's aunt, Kahu Mutu, told the Rotorua Daily Post that Wiringi lived with her and had been suffering health issues which meant he could be in a very vulnerable state.

Kawhena Wiringi

She said he was known in the graffiti art and hip hop communities, however given his health condition he rarely left home in the past 12 months.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Kelly Makiha: Why your kids need to know the value of money

• Premium - Kelly Makiha: Rotorua Courthouse will not be the same without Harry Edward

• Premium - Kelly Makiha: Mayor Steve Chadwick chooses steady Rotorua Lakes Council leadership team

• Premium - Youth Court judge 'horrified' teens left all day in court cells

Advertisement

"He is polite but reserved and he could be vulnerable right now because of his health condition and he might not be making rationale decisions."

She said if anyone saw Wiringi they should contact police immediately, rather than approach him themselves.

She said it was possible he could have been sleeping rough during the past few weeks since leaving his home and his family had alerted several agencies around the city to keep a look out for him.

"We are worried we haven't had any confirmed sightings of him for a while and that's a real concern given his vulnerable state."

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark blue denim jacket with his own distinctive graffiti art on the back, a black Cody's hat and black Puma shoes. However, his clothes are now likely to have changed.

He also carried a kete (flax woven bag) of carving tools and art stationary and white headphones.

• If you have information about Wiringi, contact police on (07) 348 0099, 0800 CRIMESTOPPERS or 111 if you have an immediate confirmed sighting.